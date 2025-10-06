Alien Ant Farm Signs With Judge & Jury Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Southern California alt-rock veterans Alien Ant Farm announced they have signed with the record label and production company Judge & Jury Records.

Founded by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace), Judge & Jury serves as a label home for artists such as Saliva, Dead Rabbits, Butcher Babies, Judge & Jury, and Jonathan Young, among others.

“Signing to Judge and Jury is a true blessing for us. Neil was very vocal about making something happen. Through the years, Howard Benson has been mentioned in our own personal conversations. Him being involved in so many wonderful rock records, we are confident that this opportunity will yield a great chapter for Alien Ant Farm and everyone involved. Cheers to the future,” the band said in a joint statement.

“Dryden is a truly unique vocalist and I’ve always wanted to work with him. Our team is so stoked to see what we all can create for Alien Ant Farm next release. They are truly one of the hardest working and unique bands in our genre!” Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson added.

Currently, Alien Ant Farm is in the studio, working on new music and continuing to tour. The band consists of Dryden Mitchell (vocals), Terry Corso (guitar), Mike Cosgrove (drums), and Tim Peugh (bass).