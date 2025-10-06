Brantley Gilbert Signs With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-platinum country star Brantley Gilbert has signed a new deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

The signing was announced during a live show at Nashville’s First Bank Amphitheatre when Gilbert was joined on stage by a team led by Jon Loba, BMG Americas President of Frontline Records, the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

“I’m fired up to kick off this next chapter with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville,” Gilbert said. “They support their artists in ways that really move the needle, and it means a lot that they believe in what we’re building and want to be a part of it. We’ve got some big things on the horizon, and I’m looking forward to having this crew in my corner as we take it to the next level.”

“I’ll never forget years ago when JoJamie Hahr came into my office on fire about an independent artist named Brantley Gilbert,” added Loba. “From my first listen, it was easy to hear what she was so excited about. He proved her right, exploding into the mainstream of Country music. He continues to be one of the most exceptional writers of today with the live show to match. We saw the rabid connection he’s built with his audience again Friday night at First Bank Amphitheatre. JoJamie and I dreamed of one day working again with Brantley. Luckily for us and BMG, dreams come true!”

An established name in country music, Gilbert has accumulated more than 8.3 BILLION career streams, recorded back-to-back platinum albums and seven chart-topping #1s “Bottoms Up;” “Country Must Be Country Wide;” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do;” among others.