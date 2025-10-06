Cyndi Lauper Joins The Las Vegas Residency Club

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Cyndi Lauper announced she’s heading to Las Vegas for a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, giving fans who missed her current Farewell Tour one last chance to see the music icon.

Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas kicks off at The Colosseum on April 24, 2026, and runs through May 2, 2026, as Lauper brings her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to the city for this special engagement.

The news of Lauper’s residency comes as she prepares for her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which will take place at a special ceremony in Las Vegas on November 8, 2025.

Additionally, the theatrical production Working Girl, The Musical will premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse on October 28, 2025. Based on the 1988 film of the same name, the production features an original score by Lauper, a book by Theresa Rebeck, and direction by Christopher Ashley.

Lauper recently wrapped her global farewell tour, which received rave reviews and included her first sold-out headlining show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The tour featured guest appearances by Chaka Khan, Sam Smith, and Hayley Williams, as well as original collaborations with artists including Yayoi Kusama, Daniel Wurtzel, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and Geoffrey Mac.