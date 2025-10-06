Dead Oceans Teams With Barnes & Noble for Exclusive Indie Label Spotlight

(CelebrityAccess) — Prominent rock label Dead Oceans announced a new multi-month partnership with bookseller Barnes & Noble to showcase the label’s artists at retail locations nationwide.

As part of Barnes & Noble’s Indie Label Spotlight initiative, the exclusive collaboration will highlight new releases from Dead Oceans, as well as chart-topping records from the label’s extensive catalog.

Available as six limited-edition, exclusive colored vinyl variants, the series will feature:

Wednesday’s Bleeds (Metallic Green Swirl)

Jensen McRae’s I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! (Frosted Coke Bottle Translucent)

Japanese Breakfast’s For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) (Summer Sky Splash)

Mitski’s Laurel Hell (Clear with Silver & Lavender Splatter)

Khruangbin’s Mordechai (Morado)

Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher (The Deep End), which Barnes & Noble has named its Album of the Month

The releases will be featured in special in-store displays, alongside merchandise and other items. Fans who purchase any Dead Oceans title in stores will receive a free tote bag featuring the label’s branding.

The collaboration was orchestrated by Alliance Entertainment’s AMPED Distribution.

“One of the things I’m most proud of at Dead Oceans is our ability to bring obscure and left-of-center music to a wide audience. Partnerships like this prove that artists challenging the norm can have equal access to the marketplace. I am thrilled that through this collaboration, our artists are being placed front and center—not just in the biggest cities, but in suburbs and smaller towns,” said Secretly Group Co-Owner and Chief Marketing Officer Phil Waldorf.

“We are thrilled to partner with the trailblazing indie label Dead Oceans for our Q4 Spotlight program. Our customers already love their incredible roster of artists. By highlighting the Dead Oceans brand, we give our customers more CDs and LPs to discover and collect!” added Crissi Bariatti, Senior Merchandise Manager at Barnes & Noble.