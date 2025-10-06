Ethel Cain Announces U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Following sold-out runs in Europe and the UK, singer-songwriter Ethel Cain has announced the details of her North American tour.

The U.S. leg of Cain’s tour kicks off at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on April 18 and concludes at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa on May 16.

Along the way, the tour will stop at notable venues including The Fillmore in Miami, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and FirstBank Amphitheater in Nashville.

Ethel Cain, the stage name of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia, taught herself music production before relocating to Indiana, where she wrote, produced, recorded, and mixed her breakout 2021 EP Inbred in her home studio.

Since then, she has headlined shows and performed for packed festival crowds around the world and is currently in the midst of her completely sold-out Willoughby Tucker Forever tour.

The full list of U.S. Shows

April 15, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 19, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

April 21, 2026 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 23, 2026 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

April 24, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

April 25, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

April 28, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

April 29, 2026 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

May 1, 2026 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

May 2, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

May 5, 2026 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon

May 6, 2026 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon

May 8, 2026 – Saint Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 9, 2026 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore – Miami

May 11, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

May 12, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

May 14, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

May 15, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

May 16, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom