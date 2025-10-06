Taylor Swift Turns Album Release Into Box Office Hit With ‘Showgirl’ Film

(CelebrityAccess) — After dominating streaming platforms all weekend with the release of her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift extended her winning streak to the big screen. Her accompanying film, Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, earned an impressive $34 million over three days, securing the top spot at the domestic box office.

Opening Friday across 3,700 U.S. theaters, the project outperformed expectations and easily outpaced Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which took in just $11 million during its second week, highlighting Swift’s ability to translate her music fanbase into box office success.

The release showcases Swift’s multimedia strategy, following 2023’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which shattered records with a $92 million opening and ultimately grossed nearly $250 million worldwide. While Showgirl arrived with a more modest theatrical footprint,it outperformed her previous entry which opened in about 100 more domestic theaters.

Part film, part visual album, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl serves as a hybrid experience for fans. It includes the video debut of the album’s lead single, “Fate of Ophelia,” as well as lyric videos for each track, interspersed with imagery of Swift in showgirl attire. Between segments, Swift appears on screen to share reflections on the songwriting process, anecdotes from the recording sessions, and commentary on the album’s broader creative themes.

Despite its strong commercial performance, critical reaction for the film has been mixed. The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han described the film as “underwhelming,” suggesting that it lacks the cinematic scale of Swift’s earlier Eras Tour feature. The New York Times’ Esther Zuckerman echoed that sentiment, writing that while Showgirl offers fans a closer look at Swift’s artistic process, it “feels more like the bonus features on a DVD than a fully realized film.”