The Jacksonville Jaguars Reveal The First Major Milestone For EverBank Stadium Refurb

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the first major milestone in their Stadium of the Future project, a full reimagining of their home field, EverBank Stadium.

The team revealed the venue’s Grand Staircase One ahead of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Located in the southwest corner of the stadium, Grand Staircase One is the first of four major access points at the stadium’s corners, providing fans with direct access to the main concourse and upper levels.

The staircase construction required more than 850 cubic yards of concrete, with the top landing alone needing 96 cement trucks to complete. Each grand staircase includes 1,100 linear feet of handrail and will eventually be flanked by escalators, offering an additional option for moving between the plaza and main concourse.

Gates 1 and 4 are now considered “super” gates, giving fans direct access to the Fan Entertainment Zone in the Flex Field, which will serve as a mingling area ahead of games.

Planned upgrades as part of the project include a new protective canopy for the stadium bowl, wider concourses, new seating types, expanded special-event capacity of up to 70,000 fans, and upgraded lighting and digital technology.

According to the team, the Stadium of the Future project is expected to be completed by 2028.