The Offspring Announced ‘Supercharged’ North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following successful tours in Australia, Europe, and the UK, alt-rock veterans The Offspring revealed plans for a North American run in early 2026.
Promoted by Live Nation, The Offspring’s Supercharged Worldwide in ‘26 Tour kicks off at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield on January 26 and hits arenas across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on February 24.
The Offspring is touring in support of Supercharged, their 11th studio album which the band released in 2024 and which included the hit “Make It All Right” which topped multiple charts, including the Alternative Airplay Chart, Active Rock Chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.
Los Angeles-based punk icons Bad Religion will provide support for The Offspring on all U.S. and Canadian dates.
The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED WORLDWIDE in ‘26 Tour Dates:
Fri Jan 16 — Bakersfield, CA — Dignity Health Arena
Sat Jan 17 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
Mon Jan 19 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Jan 20 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Thu Jan 22 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Sat Jan 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Sun Jan 25 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place
Tue Jan 27 — Prince George, BC — CN Centre
Wed Jan 28 — Grande Prairie, AB — Bonnetts Energy Centre
Fri Jan 30 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Sun Feb 01 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Feb 05 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Fri Feb 06 — Fargo, ND — FARGODOME
Sat Feb 07 — Sioux City, IA — Tyson Events Center
Tue Feb 10 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
Wed Feb 11 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Fri Feb 13 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Sat Feb 14 — London, ON — Canada Life Place
Tue Feb 17 — Peterborough, ON — Peterborough Memorial Centre
Thu Feb 19 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Sat Feb 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Mon Feb 23 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre
Tue Feb 24 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre
*Not a Live Nation Date