The Offspring Announced ‘Supercharged’ North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following successful tours in Australia, Europe, and the UK, alt-rock veterans The Offspring revealed plans for a North American run in early 2026.

Promoted by Live Nation, The Offspring’s Supercharged Worldwide in ‘26 Tour kicks off at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield on January 26 and hits arenas across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on February 24.

The Offspring is touring in support of Supercharged, their 11th studio album which the band released in 2024 and which included the hit “Make It All Right” which topped multiple charts, including the Alternative Airplay Chart, Active Rock Chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.

Los Angeles-based punk icons Bad Religion will provide support for The Offspring on all U.S. and Canadian dates.

The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED WORLDWIDE in ‘26 Tour Dates:

Fri Jan 16 — Bakersfield, CA — Dignity Health Arena

Sat Jan 17 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Mon Jan 19 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Jan 20 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Thu Jan 22 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Sat Jan 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Jan 25 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place

Tue Jan 27 — Prince George, BC — CN Centre

Wed Jan 28 — Grande Prairie, AB — Bonnetts Energy Centre

Fri Jan 30 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Feb 01 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Feb 05 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Feb 06 — Fargo, ND — FARGODOME

Sat Feb 07 — Sioux City, IA — Tyson Events Center

Tue Feb 10 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

Wed Feb 11 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Sat Feb 14 — London, ON — Canada Life Place

Tue Feb 17 — Peterborough, ON — Peterborough Memorial Centre

Thu Feb 19 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sat Feb 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mon Feb 23 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre

Tue Feb 24 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

*Not a Live Nation Date