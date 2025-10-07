Lee Abrams: Personal Nuggets From the Audio Attic

I was digging out vinyl (I still have a turntable), cassettes (lots of demos, airchecks, and strange stuff there), CDs, and my favorite streaming services. The following are a few thoughts from my formative years—trying to avoid too many obvious choices…

THERE’D PROBABLY HAVE BEEN NO EDDIE VAN HALEN WITHOUT

The Ventures

Surf purists may prefer Dick Dale, but the Ventures were simple enough to learn from, original enough to create a “sound,” and totally cool. The best era is the early to mid-’60s, before they started doing Top 40 covers. Walk Don’t Run and Slaughter on Tenth Avenue demonstrate mastery of early surf guitar.

ROCKERS COULD LEARN A FEW THINGS FROM THIS GUY

Chet Atkins

A lot of people think “country”… and then you hear him do songs like Mr. Sandman. He plays so effortlessly—but damn, this guy is amazing, precisely because he does make everything sound effortless.

And then there’s Roy Clark, Glen Campbell, etc.

THE PERFECT SINGLE

From the U.S.: Good Vibrations – immaculate construction. Commercial perfection that was so original, if not revolutionary. No wonder it sounds as fresh today as the moment it was released.

From the U.K.: Video Killed the Radio Star – immaculate.

MOST EXPERIMENTAL SINGLE

Telstar – the first U.K. record to hit #1 in the U.S. Written and produced by madman Joe Meek. Sped-up pianos, slowed-down toilets flushing, and all sorts of sonic insanity… it became an otherworldly smash. There had never been anything like it on the charts before.

SIMPLEST SINGLE

Johnny Cash – I Walk the Line

Budget must’ve been ten bucks. I heard the drums were actually brushes played on a phone book. Bare brilliance. Innocent. Spontaneous.

REALLY CLEVER ALBUMS NOT MADE BY THE BEATLES OR PINK FLOYD

The Who – The Who Sell Out

One of the most underappreciated albums of the early classic rock era. A concept record celebrating “Big L,” aka Radio London—one of the pirate stations off the English coast. It came out before Tommy, when The Who were still a bit cultish. A joy to listen to—so clever.

Yes – The Yes Album

Critics hated them, and they got way off course later, but in autumn 1970 they recorded this epic. If a Yes hater strapped on headphones and actually listened, they’d likely be converted. Cinematic production, exceptional musicianship, and telepathic arrangements make it more of a journey than an album.

UNDERRATED SINGER

Gene Pitney

For a white guy, he had some real soul. He wrote and arranged his own material, but that voice—so emotion-packed, yet honest. In an age when male pop stars were all about cuteness, Gene was the real deal.

WEIRDNESS AT ITS BEST

Freak Out! – The Mothers of Invention

By today’s standards, it’s not that weird, but back in ’67 it was incredibly out there—experimental yet melodic (mostly), funny, and mildly offensive for all the right reasons. Rumor has it this album was recorded without drugs. Hard to believe.

MY FAVORITE FOLK ALBUM NOT BY BOB DYLAN

Gibson & Camp at the Gate of Horn

Funny, energetic, and socially relevant in a 1962 way. A ton of fun to listen to.

THERE’D PROBABLY BE NO LED ZEPPELIN WITHOUT

Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, and the Blues giants

At the time, I thought the original blues versions were too loose, too organic—and that bands like Led Zeppelin made the songs more palatable to the masses by adding that electric British sound. In recent years, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation for the raw emotion in those early recordings.

THERE’D PROBABLY BE NO ROCK ’N’ ROLL WITHOUT

The Crows and the early R&B artists

Kind of like the blues connection—there was a generation of artists who took that sound and “cleaned it up” for the mainstream. Mix that early R&B with country and even a little Pat Boone, and the cocktail became rock ’n’ roll. Simplified, sure—but those R&B bands were absolutely critical to the mix. Without them, The Beatles might’ve been cutting their teeth on The McGuire Sisters.

TWO GUITAR SOUNDS THAT OPENED MAINSTREAM EARS

Jeff Beck’s scorcher on Shapes of Things and the oddball 12-string on Eight Miles High. We’d never heard anything like those before—at least not on pop radio. They opened doors.

BEST USE OF AN ORCHESTRA IN A POP SONG

The Beatles, of course—with seamless grace that elevated everything they touched.

And The Moody Blues, especially if you count their masterful use of Mellotrons.

BACK WHEN PROGRAMMERS WERE OPEN ENOUGH TO PLAY A FOREIGN-LANGUAGE SONG

Sukiyaki by Kyu Sakamoto and Dominique by The Singing Nun both soared to #1. Great melodies, proving that a strong tune performed right can overcome any language barrier. I think that still holds true—but today’s pop programmers and label machinery are too locked into the system. Too bad; I’ll bet there are plenty of big overseas hits that could make noise here.

Discovery knows no borders.