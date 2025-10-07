AEG’s UK Venues To Be Powered With %100 Renewable Energy Through A Parntership With Ecotricity

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Europe has revealed plans to power its portfolio of venues in the UK with 100% renewable energy sources, helping to establish a new standard for sustainability in the live entertainment sector.

According to AEG, the new supply agreement combines Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with a 100% renewable energy supply, backed by hourly-matched Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs), through a collaboration with Ecotricity.

Sam Booth, AEG Europe’s Director of Sustainability, explained:

“PPAs are widely recognised as the gold standard in energy procurement, and we’re proud to play a role in launching this first-of-its-kind agreement. It marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey to decarbonise the live entertainment industry, and we’re pleased to help drive this progress.”

“This is big news for live music, as venues across Britain—including London’s iconic The O2—will be powered by deep green energy. AEG have already been working with us to bring clean power to outdoor festivals like All Points East and LIDO earlier this summer, with our Grid Faeries x Ecotricity battery. Now they’re going even further—bringing green power indoors. It’s a major step forward and a proper milestone on the road to greening up the live entertainment world,” said Dale Vince OBE, Founder of Ecotricity.

AEG Europe’s new power partnership is the latest in a series of environmental sustainability initiatives across its fleet of venues, festivals, and live events. Previous efforts include the world’s first carbon-removed events at The O2 in February 2024, which saw the extraction of 545.9 tonnes of carbon across four shows—equivalent to the yearly electricity usage of 395 average homes.

AEG Europe has also focused on sustainability through initiatives such as lower-carbon food menus, permanent reusable cup schemes and cup-washing machines, biodegradable serveware, and several other carbon-reduction projects.