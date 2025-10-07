Believe Launches A Music Publishing Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Believe, the artist development company, has announced the launch of a dedicated in-house music publishing division.

Believe Music Publishing will offer digital-first music publishing services for artists, independent songwriters, and publishers at all stages of their careers.

Following the launch, Believe’s existing publishing operations — including Sentric, which provides administration services for self-published songwriters, and TuneCore, an administration services provider — will continue to operate alongside Believe Music Publishing.

The new division will be led by Chris Meehan, who has been named CEO of Publishing. Meehan joined Believe following its acquisition of Sentric, which he founded in 2006.

“It has been an incredible journey and honor to build the foundations and see the first exceptional results of Believe’s publishing business since its acquisition of Sentric. I am convinced that our unique model, expert teams, innovative approach with our CMO and DSP partners, as well as our industry-leading technology, will lead Believe to consolidate its position as a key global publishing player in the years to come,” said Chris Meehan.

“The launch of Believe Music Publishing consolidates Believe’s position as an integrated global music company. With digital now the biggest driver of collections for creators — and the publishing market exceeding €4 billion after a decade of double-digit growth¹ — we are uniquely positioned to lead the evolving publishing market, where growth continues to be increasingly driven by digital. Our publishing arm now matches and complements our leadership in recording. I am confident that Chris and the outstanding team he is building will successfully drive our innovative digital-first offering, putting our global and comprehensive approach at the service of artists, labels, and publishers at each stage of their careers,” added Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder & CEO of Believe.