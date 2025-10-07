IEBA Reveals A New Brand Identity

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) revealed a brand refresh that includes a new logo featuring a soundwave and the acronym IEBA along with a new tagline: “Live Deals Done Here.”

The rebrand was developed in collaboration with the IEBA Board of Directors Marketing Committee and Nashville-based creative agency ST8MNT, and was revealed at the 2025 edition of the annual IEBA Conference, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

“Inspired by the idea that our reach is greater together, our new IEBA brand represents the pulse and power of our community,” said Brian Wagner, Executive Director of IEBA. “The growing sound wave in our logo is a symbol of that collective energy — the connection, collaboration, and creativity that make live entertainment thrive.”

“As IEBA’s impact grows, so should our identity,” added Brian Wagner. “This refresh celebrates where we’ve been and sets the stage for what’s next.”

According to IEBA, the new branding will be rolled out across out across all of the organization’s platforms, member communications, and event materials in the weeks ahead.

Additionally, IEBA announced that the 2026 edition of the annual trade conference will make its return to the Grand Hyatt & The Pinnacle Nashville on October 4 – 6.