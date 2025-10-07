Josh German Launches The L.A.-Based Marketing Agency Say Less Projects

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music marketing exec Josh German announced the launch of Say Less Projects, a boutique marketing agency in Los Angeles.

The company will provide bespoke marketing & development campaigns for clients as well as artist development and management services across multiple genres.

Current artists on the Say Less Projects roster include Bryce Xavier, Micah McLaurin, SOMYO, Nick Kent, Minami Minami, NOVUL, and Nick Hissom, among others.

“For better or worse… I’m not a label executive who has been behind a desk for the past 20 years, I’ve been on the front lines with artists every single day. I think I have a unique perspective on how challenging it is to be an artist in the business, and how to get them to deliver the things that we need in order to help them win.”

“I called it Say Less Projects because, too often the reality can be, a lot of big talk. What makes us different is that we let our work speak louder than our words, say less, do more, and let our clients’ success do the talking for us.”

A veteran of the live entertainment industry, German got his start with Bill Silva, eventually rising to day-to-day manager at the company and working on shows at high profile venues such as The Hollywood Bowl and national tours for more than a decade.

In 2019, German joined Maverick, where he worked with Larry Rudolph, before he ws named Director of Marketing & Artist Development (Pop & Urban) at Saban Music Group.

“I am deeply passionate about artist development, lighting the fire and the initial spark. It’s the most challenging part of the music business; also, the most rewarding when it comes together,” said Josh German.