Konstantinos Argiros Launches A Label JV With 10K Projects / Atlantic Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Konstantinos Argiros, one of the leading voices in Mediterranean pop and the #1 most streamed male artist in Greece, announced the launch of a new label, Pentagon Records.

Launched in partnership with Panik Records and 10K Projects / Atlantic Music Group, the label will seek to develop the next generation of talent with international potential. The label will operate in close collaboration with Panik Records, Argiros’ longtime label while 10K Projects / Atlantic Music Group will provide creative and marketing guidance.

“I’m not here as the front-runner of global music,” says Argiros. I’m the Greek Underdog, and I’m here to win.”

“I am very excited to work with Konstantinos and Panik Records, and to be part of the journey in building Konstantinos into an even greater global superstar,” says 10K Projects President, Nico Ziangas. “His talent, vision, and ability to connect with audiences worldwide make this partnership an incredible opportunity to bring the sound of the Mediterranean to an even larger stage.”