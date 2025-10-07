New York City Center Partners With True Tickets

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York City Center, one of the city’s oldest performing arts venues, has announced a new partnership with True Tickets.

Through the partnership, True Tickets will provide ticketing services for New York City Center, including technology for digital ticketing, inventory control, audience engagement, and fraud reduction.

“At City Center, we are committed to making the arts accessible to all and improving our customer experience at every level so our audience feels truly welcomed,” said Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO of New York City Center. “Partnering with True Tickets allows us to strengthen our ticketing process, providing greater convenience, security, and transparency for everyone attending performances here.”

“New York City Center has long been a cornerstone of New York’s performing arts scene, bringing world-class productions to audiences for more than 80 years,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “We are proud to support City Center with a digital ticketing service that ensures a secure and seamless experience from purchase to entry.”