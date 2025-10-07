Parker McCollum Renews With Warner Chappell Music Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country hitmaker Parker McCollum has renewed his global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Nashville.

Parker, known for hits such as “Pretty Little Heart” and “Burn It Down” is fresh from the release of his fifth studio album, the self-titled Parker McCollum, which includes songs such as “Hope That I’m Enough,” “Big Sky,” and “Killin’ Me.”

A Texas native, Parker has amassed 1.7 Billion global streams and 19.4 Million in domestic album sales. He is up to 28.5 Million in total RIAA certified units with 24 Million in RIAA album certifications and 3.5 Million in RIAA single certifications. He has 2 Gold albums, 5 Platinum albums, 6 Multi-Platinum albums, 3 Gold singles and 1 Multi-Platinum single.