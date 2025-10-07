Rock The South Reveals New Venue And Headliners For 2026

DECATUR, AL. (CelebrityAccess) – Peachtree Entertainment has announced the lineup for Rock The South 2026, set for June 11–13, 2026, at its new location, The Fields at Decatur. The festival will feature headliners Jason Aldean, Riley Green, and Zach Top, alongside a lineup including Jessie Murph, BigXthaPlug, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, The Castellows, Austin Snell, Jake Worthington, Cole Goodwin, Graham Barham, The Creekers, Tyler Nance, Zach John King, Jay Webb, Tyce Delk, Chandler Walters, Myles Morgan, Connor Hicks, Ava Hall, Callie Prince, Ethan Garner, Emmy Moyen, and Dee Jay Silver.

After 15 years in Cullman, Alabama, Rock The South moves to Decatur, south of Huntsville and approximately an hour from Birmingham for 2026. Peachtree Entertainment now owns the festival property outright, providing long-term flexibility for growth and programming.

The Fields at Decatur spans over 150 usable acres and includes expanded campgrounds with engineered drainage, additional shaded areas and fan spaces, an enhanced VIP experience, and a second stage presented by Raised Rowdy within a new Fan Zone.

“This lineup represents everything Rock The South stands for: country roots, Southern pride, and live music,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment, and Shane Quick, Co-Founder of Rock The South and President of Live Events at Peachtree Entertainment, in a joint statement. “Moving to The Fields at Decatur allows us to take the festival to the next level, with more space, improved access, and new ways for fans to experience the music.”

The festival will continue supporting select charities from Decatur and Cullman. Over the last 15 years, Rock The South has generated more than $150 million in economic impact for Cullman. The move to Decatur is expected to further increase economic opportunities for North Alabama through tourism, local partnerships, and job creation.

“This year’s lineup is one of the best yet, and we’re proud Decatur will host these performances,” said Mayor Tab Bowling, City of Decatur. “The festival brings visitors, energy, and economic impact that benefits the community and local businesses.”

As part of its fan services, Rock The South has partnered with StubHub to provide a secure fan-to-fan ticket exchange for sold-out ticket types.