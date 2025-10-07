The 2025 CMA Broadcast Award Winners Announced

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, the Country Music Association revealed the winners of the 2025 CMA Broadcast Awards, recognizing achievement in the country music radio industry.

The CMA Broadcast Award categories are established by market size based on population as ranked by Nielsen.

Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and biographical and impact information. Candidates for Radio Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and leadership and impact information.

“The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Lainey Wilson will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu.

CMA BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:

WEEKLY NATIONAL

“Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton” (Lon Helton) – LH Productions

DAILY NATIONAL

“The Rob and Holly Show” (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) – Audacy

MAJOR MARKET

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Sam Sansevere, and “Dubs” Michael Wilczynski) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

LARGE MARKET

“The Q Morning Crew w/ Mike & Amanda” (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

MEDIUM MARKET

“Mo & StyckMan” (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

SMALL MARKET

“Ben & Arnie” (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) – WCOW, La Crosse, Wis.

CMA RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR:

MAJOR MARKET

KKBQ – Houston, Texas

LARGE MARKET

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

MEDIUM MARKET

WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.

SMALL MARKET

WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.