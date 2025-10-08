Beats + Bytes: Speedrun

It’s mind-bending how fast the calendar moves this time of year, but I find one of the best ways to change your perception of time is to switch up your routine and break the monotony.

These next few weeks I’ll be playing the map, moving and grooving with some key targets on my hit list.

Advertising Week is this week in NY, a must for my biz. Not the conference necessarily but the NYC takeover gives me the chance to cover a lot of ground and connect with so many folks in the brand world. It conveniently overlaps with Blackweek & Comic Con NY, where I’m expecting a dazzling array of brands, culture, and fandom mixed in one cal invite.

Next week, Billboard Latin Music takes over Miami, which is always a great event for the city. I can’t wait to tap in with my communities and chat groups IRL, like On Discourse, Round Table, PTTOW, and the Breakfast Club cohort.

ComplexCon is always the place to be for content and culture, and I’m sure this year in Vegas won’t be anything short of amazing..I’m pumped they are bringing back Verzus!

My speedrun concludes with Brandweek, aka the Adweek super bowl and a great conference to share ideas. This year it’s in ATL and I’m leading a panel called Entertaining Culture Through Music and Moments. With Victoria Lambert of PepsiCo and Billboard’s recently anointed R&B Producer of the 21st Century, Jermaine Durpi, we’ll deliver a mainstage masterclass on music, community, and branding.

I’m excited to get in person with everyone before we gear up for the sprint toward the holidays and, of course, Art Basel. My top-level goal is to remain present in the moment while pushing what’s next. What a crazy year it’s been, with so many ups, downs, and opportunities in the air. I’ll see you in the mix and, as always, hit me here if you want to talk shop.