BMG and Spotify Announce A New Licensing Deal

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG and Spotify announced they have finalized a direct, multiyear U.S. publishing licensing agreement that the two companies say will deliver greater value to songwriters and their teams.

The deal follows BMG’s 2023 announcement that it would take direct control of its digital business, allowing the music company to manage its own relationships with streaming platforms to leverage data, improve artist services, and streamline operations for its extensive music catalog.

“At Spotify, we believe the future of music depends on stronger collaboration across the industry,” said Alex Norström, Co-President & Chief Business Officer at Spotify. “Our partnership with BMG advances that vision with renewed support for songwriters through a licensing model that will enhance how music is enjoyed on our platform.”

“Working directly with Spotify helps us reinforce our mission to ensure songwriters are fairly represented and rewarded for their work,” said Thomas Coesfeld, CEO of BMG. “We’re pleased to agree on a progressive licensing model that reflects the real-world use of music across digital platforms and are excited to take our partnership to the next level as we continue to redefine what a modern music company can be.

“We applaud their momentum and support their position on developing new AI protections. While we support the use of AI to enhance human creativity, these policies align with BMG’s philosophy and will help ensure that fair remuneration and protection of artists’ works remain non-negotiable,” Coesfeld added.