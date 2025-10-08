Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Mohegan Sun Arena And AEG’s Adam Weiser Among The 2025 IEBA Industry Award Winners

(CelebrityAccess) — The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA), a leading trade organization for the entertainment industry, announced the winners of the 2025 IEBA Industry Awards.

Held on the final night of IEBA’s annual trade conference, the awards honor the professionals who help to bring the concert industry to life from behind the scenes.

The 2025 edition of the Honors & Awards Ceremony was hosted this year by comedian Dusty Slay at Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

“These awards are truly special because they are selected by those who know the work best—their peers,” said IEBA’s Executive Director Brian Wagner. “They celebrate the visionary minds and tireless leaders working out of the spotlight who, with every show, propel our industry forward.”

2025 AWARD WINNERS

Club of the Year: Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Casino of the Year: Mohegan Sun

Theater of the Year: Fox Theater Atlanta

Arena of the Year: Bridgestone Arena

Amphitheater of the Year: The Greek Theatre

Fair/Expo of the Year: Wisconsin State Fair

Festival of the Year: Austin City Limits Festival

Club Buyer of the Year: Ed Warm, Joe’s Live

Casino Buyer of the Year: Deana Baker, Choctaw Casino Resort – Durant

Special Events/Corporate Buyer of the Year: Neste Live!

International Buyer of the Year: Susan Heymann, Frontier Touring

Fair/Expo Buyer of the Year: Andrew Fortin, Neste Live!

Festival Buyer of the Year: Amy Corbin, C3 Presents

Venue Executive of the Year: Laurie Jacoby, BSE/Barclays Center

Young Professional of the Year: Marcus Greenstein, Day After Day Productions

Music & Entertainment Industry Educator of the Year: Mike Garcia, USC

Boutique Agency Agent of the Year: Seth Shomes, Day After Day Productions

Major Agency Agent of the Year: Kevin Kastrup, Wasserman Music

Promoter of the Year: Adam Weiser, AEG Presents