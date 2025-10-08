Dierks Bentley Becomes A VENU Shareholder

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Venu Holding Corporation, the independent venue operator, announced that country music star Dierks Bentley has become a shareholder in the company.

Following his investment, Bentley will also serve as a founding member of the company’s newly formed advisory council, bringing an artist’s perspective to the role.

“I’ve always believed that live music is one thing that can truly bring people together,” said Bentley. “I’ve played a lot of venues over the years and the first time I walked into one of VENU’s spaces, I could tell they were thinking differently. The layout, the sound, the experience for the fans and the artists–- it just felt right. I’m always looking for ways to give fans the best concert experience possible, so it’s exciting to be part of something that’s raising the bar for live music across the board.”

“Dierks represents everything we’re building toward: authenticity, excellence and an unwavering commitment to the fan experience,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Venu Holding Corporation. “He’s not just one of country music’s biggest stars; he’s an artist who truly understands what makes a venue special and what fans are craving. Having someone with his credibility and insight helping guide our decisions as we scale nationally is invaluable. His investment in VENU accelerates our mission to build the most innovative, fan-first entertainment ecosystem in the country.”

Bentley’s participation comes amid a period of expansion for Venu. The company recently announced a multi-billion-dollar development pipeline, with $1.3 billion in active construction currently underway. VENU is planniing to bring a total of 40 locations – including 25 amphitheaters and 15 indoor entertainment complexes – by 2030, including current projects in Oklahoma and Texas and is expected to break ground on a new amphitheater in El Paso.