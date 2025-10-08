Dolly Parton Shares A Health Update, Sort Of

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Dolly Parton shared a health update on Wednesday, reassuring fans that she “ain’t dead yet!”

“Everyone thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” Parton said in a video posted to social media.

Parton explained that she was busy filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry and hoped to ease concerns from fans.

Those concerns arose after she postponed her Las Vegas residency last week due to unspecified health issues. On Tuesday, speculation intensified when Parton’s sister, Frieda Parton, wrote on social media that she had been “up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.”

In her video, Parton did not provide specifics about her condition but downplayed its seriousness, saying she’s had “some problems” and admitting that she “let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of” following the death of her husband, Carl, in May.

“I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working,” she said as she concluded the video.