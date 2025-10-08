How I Lost a Paid Gig to a DJ Working for ‘Exposure’

(Hypebot) – Manila-based DJ Khim Custodio questions the morality of club management behavior after his paid gig was abruptly canceled when someone cheaper came along.

By NJ Bigornia of Midnight Rebels

The DJ industry faces a significant challenge: the growing trend of artists performing for free. This practice, often done for “exposure,” is putting downward pressure on professional fees and threatening the livelihoods of DJs everywhere.

Manila-based DJ Khim Custodio recently lost a confirmed booking when another individual offered to perform for free. His experience highlights a critical issue of devaluation affecting the music and events industry. We spoke with him to understand the problem and discuss potential solutions.

A Paid Gig Canceled for a Free Offer

Preparation is a key part of any professional DJ’s work. For Khim Custodio, this involves hours of curating music and planning a set. However, just days before a scheduled event, he received a call from the club canceling his booking.

“I was devastated when the club canceled my gig,” Custodio said. “They found another DJ who was willing to play for free just for the exposure and free food.”

The cancellation was both a professional setback and a financial issue. “It’s frustrating because I had already prepared my set and was counting on the payment to cover my bills,” he explained. “I understand that clubs want to save money, but it raises a moral question. Is it fair to cancel a paid booking because someone else is willing to work for nothing?”

The Industry-Wide Impact of Undercutting

Custodio’s situation is a common one in the industry. When DJs offer their services for free, it creates a precedent that devalues the work of all artists. Event organizers and club owners may begin to expect lower rates as the norm.

“It creates a cycle,” Custodio notes. “An organizer gets a free DJ once, so they expect it again. Professional DJs who need to earn a living are then forced to either lower their rates or lose the gig. It’s a race to the bottom.”

This issue affects more than just DJs. The entire event ecosystem, including MCs, live musicians, and singers, faces similar pressure to lower their fees to compete.

How ‘Free’ Affects Performance Quality

When artists are not compensated fairly, the quality of performances can decline. Fair payment allows a DJ to invest in better equipment, acquire new music, and dedicate adequate time to preparation.

“If you’re constantly worried about making ends meet, you might be forced to rush your preparation,” Custodio says. “Ultimately, it’s the audience that misses out, and the reputation of both the venue and the DJ can be harmed.”

Solutions for the DJ Community

Addressing this problem requires collective action from artists. Custodio and his peers suggest several steps to build a more sustainable industry.

Establish Industry Standards

DJs must work together to set fair industry rates. “We need to agree on minimum fees,” Custodio urges. “This isn’t about price-fixing. It’s about establishing a standard that reflects our value and ensures we can make a living.”

Build a Professional Organization

Forming a union or a professional guild could provide DJs with a unified voice. Such an organization can help set standards, offer resources, and advocate for fair working conditions for all members.

Promote Collaboration

Instead of undercutting each other, DJs can benefit from working together. “Imagine DJs collaborating on events and supporting each other’s gigs,” Custodio suggests. “When we focus on lifting each other up, the entire industry gets stronger.”

The expectation of free labor is a challenge that requires DJs to assert their value and organizers to recognize that quality entertainment is a worthy investment. Collective action is necessary to ensure a thriving and sustainable professional environment for all artists.