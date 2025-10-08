NITO And Sweet Relief Partner For Fundraiser Charity Auction

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, are teaming up to stage a very special charity auction. All proceeds from the auction will go to support NITO’s advocacy efforts at the federal and state level on a number of fronts, including ticketing, transparency and reform from Performance Rights Organizations, AM/FM performance royalties, international artist visa reform, as well as the creation of healthy and sustainable live and recorded music spaces, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sweet Relief on this upcoming auction,” says NITO Executive Director Nathaniel Marro. “NITO has always been about supporting our artists first and foremost, so joining forces with Sweet Relief was a no brainer. We want to thank all these amazing artists who have donated their time and instruments to this auction, the funds will be going to two great organizations pushing for a healthier music industry for everyone.”

“We’re grateful to the good folks at NITO for including us in this auction, our missions align perfectly as we both exist to serve the music industry,” says Sweet Relief Executive Director Aric Steinberg. “As always, thank you to the artists who are participating and thanks again to NITO for partnering with us to help provide a safety net for physical and mental health care for all.”

Hosted by CharityBuzz, the auction runs from October 8 – 22 and includes a wide variety of signed instruments and rare memorabilia from prominent artists.

Some of the highlights of the auction include:

• A drumhead signed by Ringo Starr

• A Takamine acoustic guitar signed by all current members of Eagles (including Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey)

• A signed 2009 ESP black Firebird from the personal collection of Metallica’s James Hetfield (accompanied by a handwritten note from Hetfield)

• A commemorative Weathervanes Epiphone guitar signed by Jason Isbell

• A mandolin signed earlier this year at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival by bluegrass icons Ronnie McCoury, Sierra Hull, and Sam Bush

• A Fender Squier Stratocaster signed by members of Styx (including James “J.Y.” Young, Chuck Panozzo, Tommy Shaw, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan, Will Evankovich, and Terry Gowan)

• A Martin acoustic guitar signed by a who’s who of Americana legends including Sierra Hull, Sam Bush, Rob McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Del McCoury, Alison Krauss, Oliver Wood, Jano Rix, Chris Wood, Jerry Douglas, Ron Block, Barry Bales, Russell Moore, Bob Carpenter, Jimmy Fadden, and Jeff Hanna

• A Fender Stratocaster signed by Bonnie Raitt

• A Fender Stories Collection Mike Campbell Red Dog Telecaster signed by Campbell

• A Gibson Derek Trucks Signature SG signed by Trucks

• A Susan Tedeschi Signature Model Fender Telecaster signed by Tedeschi

• A Joe Satriani Signature Model Ibanez JS signed by Satriani

• A Steve Vai Signature Model Ibanez signed by Vai

• A banjo signed by Bela Fleck and the Flecktones

• A cymbal signed by famed jazz drummer Harvey Mason

• A drumhead signed by members of Def Leppard

• Guitars signed by Pat Metheny, Suzanne Vega, and Sublime

For more information, or to make a bid, click here: https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/NITO