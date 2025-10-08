NIVA Releases ‘State of Live’ Reports Detailing Economic Impact of Independent Venues Nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) released its State of Live reports—a series of studies examining the economic impact of independent live music venues across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The individual reports provide policymakers, community leaders, and NIVA members with state-specific data outlining both the economic contributions and the ongoing challenges faced by independent venues, festivals, and promoters.

Each of the 51 reports details the contributions of independents to GDP, job creation, wages, tax revenues, and tourism.

The studies also highlight the financial difficulties facing the independent live entertainment sector, with 64% of independent stages nationwide reporting unprofitability in 2024. Rising costs across labor, taxes, rent, and artist expenses—along with anti-competitive practices from national-level competitors—continue to pose major challenges.

“Every community has a story to tell about how independent venues power their local economy and culture,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “These reports reaffirm that state and local elected officials have every reason to highlight the impact of these small businesses and nonprofits, do everything they can to protect them, and ensure they have a seat at the table during policymaking.”

“We’ve known for years how important independent venues are to our communities, but with this data on our contributions to state economies, employment, tourism, and taxes, we can better make the case to our legislators that we matter,” said Sean Watterson, Chair of NIVA’s Economic Research Task Force. “NIVA’s research will help strengthen local music ecosystems and support coalition efforts to preserve and protect the value we bring to our communities.”

State of Live reports:

To access the full national and state-specific State of Live reports, visit www.nivassoc.org/stateoflive.