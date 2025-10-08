Pukkelpop And Live Nation Confirm Continuation Of Long-Standing Collaboration

HASSELT, BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) – Pukkelpop and Live Nation confirm that their successful collaboration of more than 40 years will continue. Live Nation will become the ultimate parent company, supporting the festival’s leadership and team to ensure its further development in the years ahead.

The festival will remain under the leadership of founder and CEO Chokri Mahassine, together with co-founders Marie Peremans, Patrick Breugelmans and Christiane Sluyter, supported by the trusted Pukkelpop team. Day-to-day operations will remain unchanged, with Pukkelpop’s headquarters in Leopoldsburg (BE).