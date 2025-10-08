Rush Expand Their ‘Fifty Something’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian progressive rock legends Rush have announced a round of new shows for Fifty Something, their special 2026 headlining reunion tour.

Newly added dates include two shows each in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and Toronto, along with an additional performance at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The tour marks the band’s first in more than a decade, following the finale of RUSH’s R40 Tour on August 1, 2015, at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

The upcoming shows will also be Rush’s first live performances since the passing of founding drummer Neil Peart, who died in 2020.

For the tour, Rush co-founders Geddy Lee (bass, keys, vocals) and Alex Lifeson (guitar, vocals) will be joined by drummer Anika Nilles.

Geddy Lee said:

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil—a lifetime’s worth of songs that we put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording, and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul-searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it—and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. “So in 2026, my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know, Neil was irreplaceable. “Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person—an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom we know will give her every chance to live up to that near-impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and me to show off some of our new fancy dance steps. “Lerxst, Anika, and I, along with many of our longstanding crew members, have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of RUSH show you’ve grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together.”

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated with and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist,” added Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil’s widow and daughter.

Newly announced ’50 Something’ Shows

Thu Jun 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jun 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Jun 30 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mon Jul 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Jul 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Aug 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Aug 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 19 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena