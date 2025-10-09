Big Machine Rock Launches New Era With Gebbia Media Expanded Team, Powerhouse Roster And Event Series

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Following its acquisition earlier this year by Gebbia Media, a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp., Big Machine Rock is officially entering a new era with a reinforced leadership team, a powerhouse roster of artists, and the launch of a national event series spotlighting the future of rock.

Big Machine Rock is helmed by General Manager Heather Luke, who joined Big Machine in 2018 following nearly two decades at Warner Records, where she led campaigns for Linkin Park, Green Day, Muse, and more. After launching Big Machine/John Varvatos in 2018, she was promoted to GM in 2020 and now oversees the label’s reimagined, all-female team: Allison Smith (SVP, Promotion), a veteran of Elektra, Sire, Lava, EMI, and Capitol who has driven national campaigns for superstar artists; Brooke Nixon (VP, Digital Strategy), who returned to Big Machine in 2025 after leading digital marketing at New West Records and previously serving as Director of Streaming and Southeast Director of Promotion & Marketing; and Tara Curran (Project Manager), who leads campaign execution and cross-team strategy. Megan O’Reilly (Label Coordinator), Kyla Schweitzer (Digital Coordinator), Shea Berkhouse (Label Operations Coordinator), and Rachel Spackman (Stylist and Event Coordinator) round out the powerhouse all-female team.

“We’re building a label that embraces creativity in all its forms,” said Luke. “Raw, real, and innovative. With an artist-first approach, we’re focused on empowering voices and fostering authentic connections. I’m excited to grow alongside this incredible team and grateful to Gebbia Media for this opportunity and partnership to bring this vision to life.”

The label is home to a dynamic roster of artists that spans iconic legends and rising stars, including Sammy Hagar, Daughtry, Olive Vox, Ryan Perdz, and Wes Parker. Its first major release under Gebbia Media arrives October 10, 2025, with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar’s debut live album, Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band – The Residency, marking a milestone for Big Machine Rock’s new chapter. In addition, Big Machine Rock’s newest signing Wes Parker will release his new EP fantom on October 31.

• Sammy Hagar, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, delivers his first live album under Big Machine Rock with Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band – The Residency (out October 10).

• Daughtry, multi-platinum arena rockers, just released their new Shock to the System (Part Two) EP, adding to a powerful catalog that has defined arena rock for nearly two decades.

• Olive Vox, a Dallas–based four-piece, channels the raw urgency of Turnstile and Nirvana with the punch of Cage the Elephant. Since forming in 2021, they’ve shared stages with Ty Segall and Puddle of Mudd, and their reimagined single “Dying Breath” pushes their sound into a bigger spotlight.

• Ryan Perdz, the 24-year-old Buffalo native, has built a million-plus social following with gritty alt-rock covers (his version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” alone has topped 60M views). Now signed to Big Machine Rock, his forthcoming full-length debut blends unapologetic Gen Z honesty with timeless melodies.

• Wes Parker, former Camp Howard guitarist/vocalist turned solo artist, has already landed on Ones To Watch and was hand-picked by Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo to support his new supergroup One More Satellite this fall. His hypnotic new single “neck” pairs moody melodies with raw alt-rock grit, offering a preview of his fantom EP arriving on Halloween.

Expanding beyond the studio, Big Machine Rock is also launching Off The Record with Big Machine Rock, a curated event series sponsored by Siebert Financial and designed to showcase artists in intimate and immersive settings. The series debuts October 15 in Chicago at Salon 61 with a live performance from Ryan Perdz, followed by a November 6 Nashville event at East Iris Studio featuring Ryan Perdz and Wes Parker. These showcases amplify Big Machine Rock’s commitment to bringing fans closer to the music while fostering discovery and community in unique cultural spaces.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the next chapter of Big Machine Rock,” said Greg Murphy, Executive Vice President at Gebbia Media. “The label has an incredible lineup of artists, from legends like Sammy Hagar to rising stars like Ryan Perdz and Olive Vox. With Heather Luke and her exceptional all-female team at the helm, we see a tremendous opportunity to expand our investment in the music industry and support the future of rock music.”

“At Siebert Financial, we believe in the power of creativity and the importance of supporting emerging talent,” said Richie Gebbia, Co-CEO of Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC. “Sponsoring the ‘Off The Record with Big Machine Rock’ series is a natural fit for us. It allows us to connect with the next generation of investors by fostering creative expression and providing a platform for artists to share their music in unique and intimate settings.”