Cobblestone Road Entertainment Forms Artist Development, Touring And Recording Company

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Full-service artist development, touring, and recording company Cobblestone Road Entertainment has launched, it was announced today by co-founders Casey Barile and Laura Turner-Barile, who will serve as President and Managing Partner, respectively. Cobblestone Road Entertainment will be based in Nashville and will include booking, publishing, state-of-the-art recording facilities, and more.

The mission of Cobblestone Road Entertainment is to empower and uplift artists and musicians on their journey to success with a belief every artist has a unique story to tell. The company is committed to provide the support needed to bring their artists’ visions to life through a passionate and dedicated team.

“The way the music business has changed, it’s hard for new artists to get a leg up,” said Barile. “Cobblestone Road Entertainment exists to nurture emerging talent and give young artists that chance to grow organically. Our goal is to cultivate talent, spark creativity and foster lasting relationships in the music industry.”

Both of the Bariles share a deep passion for helping young artists establish themselves to the point where they can make a consequential living from touring and making music while providing financial backing imbued with integrity, decency and an honest vision toward meaningful musical success.

Additional staff and company signings will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cobblestone Road: where dreams become melodies and possibilities are endless.