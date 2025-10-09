CRS Wants Music Industry To Nominate Candidates For the 2026 CRB Artist Humanitarian Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Radio Seminar (CRS) is now accepting nominations for the 2026 CRB Artist Humanitarian Award.

The Artist Humanitarian Award is given to a Country Artist whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support. This individual not only lends their name and influence but also dedicates their time, talent, and resources.

Nominations are due by Thursday, December 15, 2025. Nominations can be made by emailing RJ Curtis at rj@crb.org and Chasity Crouch at chasity@crb.org. Submission materials should include, in no more than three pages and PDF form, an outline of charitable efforts and affiliations that match the criteria listed for the award. The recipient of the award will be recognized at CRS 2026 in March.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization’s board to honor those Country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career. Past recipients include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Randy Owen, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Reba, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, and Charlie Daniels, among others.