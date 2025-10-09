Danny Jacobson Named Head Of A&R At Hallwood Media

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hallwood Media, the multi-faceted music company, announced the promotion of Danny Jacobson to Head of A&R.

“Danny has been an integral part of Hallwood since day one, building our research department, signing incredible artists, and proving himself as a visionary. To be promoted to this role at such a young age is a testament to his uncanny eye for talent, deep understanding of youth culture, and relentless work ethic—he’s the future of A&R,” stated Neil Jacobson, Hallwood Media founder & CEO.

Jacobson has been a part of Hallwood’s artists and repertoire operations since the company launched in 2020 and in his new role, he will take on oversight of A&R for Hallwood’s roster of more than 100 artists.

During his tenure, he has played a significant role for Hallwood, helping to launch five records into U.S. Spotify Viral 50 chart in his first six months. He went on to sign talent such as the AI-Assisted artist Xania Monet, whose single “How Was I Supposed to Know” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart and was the #1 most-added song at R&B Radio last week, generating millions of streams.

Jacobson has also pioneered additional signings across a range of AI-powered talent, including China Styles, Bleeding Verse, Drew Meadows, Lone Star Lyric House, David Sven, along with other projects that will be announced in the coming weeks, Hallwood said.

“I’m thrilled to step into this new role and continue pushing the boundaries of what A&R can be. At Hallwood, we move first and fast, spotting talent early and helping them turn momentum into careers,” Jacobson said.