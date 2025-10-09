Dualtone Records And MNRK Music Group Names Rachel Wein As Senior Director, A&R

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – MNRK Music Group (MNRK) today announced the hiring of Rachel Wein as Senior Director, A&R. In her new role, Wein will identify and develop talent for both the MNRK and Dualtone labels, while cultivating deeper relationships with managers, attorneys, and other industry leaders. She will report directly to MNRK COO Chris Moncada and is based in Nashville, TN.

Moncada says, “We are so very fortunate to have Rachel on board. Her compassionate ear is a huge asset as we continue to grow the artist roster at both MNRK and Dualtone.”

Dualtone GM Whitaker Elledge adds, “Rachel is an inimitable force for good in our industry, a tireless advocate for artists who continues to succeed because she builds trust, fosters mental well-being, and helps build careers that last. Her presence strengthens our mission, and we’re truly lucky to have her on the team.”

Wein says, “I am thrilled to be joining Dualtone and the larger MNRK label team. My ethos as an A&R professional has always centered on development, strategic collaboration, and sustainability. I was immediately impressed by MNRK’s commitment to artist-friendly deals and its desire to nurture the health and wealth of its clients.”

Wein joins MNRK after nearly nine years at Prescription Songs in music publishing, where she established an extensive track record of working with artists, songwriters, and producers. During her tenure, she played a key role in the development and signing of singer-songwriters Morgan Nagler and Maddie Zahm, pop artist JORDY, and soul artist Parson James, among others. In addition, she has contributed to both the Center for Mental Health in Entertainment and Family Alliance in Music, reflecting her ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the creative community.