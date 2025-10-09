IEBA Endows Three New Scholarships, Kevin Neal Announces His Retirement

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) announced the endowment of three new scholarships totaling $125,000 during a special presentation at its annual Honors & Awards Ceremony on October 7 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

As part of the announcement, three ceremonial checks were presented to colleges to support students aspiring to a career in live entertainment through the organization’s Educational Outreach Fund.

The first presentation awarded $25,000 to Middle Tennessee State University to establish the Jimmy Jay & Jann Blauw Family Scholarship. Longtime industry veteran Jimmy Jay was on hand to present the check alongside Aaron Green of Jayson Entertainment Group. Accepting on behalf of the MTSU Foundation was Mark E. Clark, Executive Director of Development. Representing IEBA were Todd Boltin, President of the IEBA Educational Outreach Fund Board; Amy Fosgate, IEBA Board Member; Spencer Zubrow, IEBA Young Professional Steering Committee Member; and Brian Wagner, IEBA Executive Director.

Two additional endowments were presented to Belmont University, each in the amount of $50,000, honoring legendary music executives Buddy Lee and Erv Woolsey. Donors were represented by Joey Lee (Co-Head of WME Nashville and son of Buddy Lee), Tony Conway (Founder and CEO, Conway Entertainment Group), and Kevin Neal (Partner, WME Nashville). Accepting on behalf of Belmont’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business were Sarita Stewart, Senior Associate Dean, and Phil Shay, Senior Development Director.

During the presentation, Lee, Conway, and Neal shared stories about Woolsey and Lee—two industry pioneers who helped to shape the modern music industry. Additionally, Neal surprised the audience by announcing an additional $20,000 gift to his existing endowed scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University.

Neal followed the announcement with personal news, notably his plans to retire from the music industry, prompting a standing ovation from the audience.

“Supporting education has always been at the heart of IEBA’s mission,” said Todd Boltin, President of the IEBA Educational Outreach Fund Board. “These new endowments honor industry legends who not only built careers for artists but also paved the way for the next generation of live entertainment professionals. Their legacies of mentorship, leadership, and generosity will continue to inspire students for years to come.”

Brian Wagner, IEBA Executive Director, added, “The scholarships these endowments create will open doors for aspiring professionals and ensure that IEBA’s educational mission thrives for generations to come.”