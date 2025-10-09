Judge Dismisses Drake’s Defamation Suit Against UMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A federal judge in New York has dismissed Canadian rapper Drake’s defamation lawsuit against his record label, Universal Music Group.

Drake sued UMG following a rap battle with rival Kendrick Lamar, alleging the label group intentionally published and promoted Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” despite knowing that the song’s implications that Drake had sexual relations with minors were false and therefore defamatory.

However, on Thursday, Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the allegedly defamatory statements at issue were opinion and therefore “nonactionable.”

“Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff,” Vargas said in her ruling.

“Not Like US” was one of a series of so-called diss tracks released by the two artists during a sixteen day war of words between the two rappers in 2024.