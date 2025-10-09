Luke Combs Announces ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ Tour With Guests Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, The Teskey Brothers And More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Global superstar Luke Combs will return to the road this spring with his massive “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour,” which includes stadium shows across North America and Europe. Newly confirmed stops include Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, South Bend’s Notre Dame Stadium, Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium, Columbus’ Ohio Stadium, Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, London’s Wembley Stadium, Ireland’s Slane Castle, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA and Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium among others.

Special guests on the tour include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James and The Castellows.

Of the tour, Combs shares, “This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t. That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat! I can’t wait for March 2026 for the ‘My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.’ We’re going to 8 different countries, bringing along a ton of great support, and by then will have a lot of new music to play.”

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00 am local time with general on-sale following Friday, October 17 at 10:00 am local time. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have advance access to tickets through fan pre-sale starting Tuesday, October 14 at 10:00 am local time.

The upcoming tour adds to an already historic career for Combs, who recently became the highest RIAA certified country artist ever with 168 million units sold (surpassing Garth Brooks) and made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Combs will go on to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend, after topping the bill at all-genre festivals such as Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest earlier this year. Combs is also the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond.

Additionally, Combs released The Prequel last week, a new 3-song collection featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes” and “Days Like These” and is nominated for three awards at the 2025 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year (“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”).

The new music follows Combs’ single, “Back in the Saddle,” which is currently #8 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and rising, as well as “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”—Combs’ 19th consecutive #1 single. Adding to his already unprecedented success at country radio, this achievement gives Combs the most consecutive #1s of any artist to start their career and led him to spend 53 cumulative weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone (“Guy For That” + “Missin’ You Like This”), Bailey Zimmerman (“Backup Plan,” the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion (“WHY”) and Alex Warren (“Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)”), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10—an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville. Known for his electric live performances, Combs also performed an unforgettable duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline “Concert for Carolina,” a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, October 17 at 10:00am local time

October 10—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Bootleggers Bonfire

March 21—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*

April 4—Charlottesville, VA—Scott Stadium†

April 11—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium†

April 18—South Bend, IN—Notre Dame Stadium†

April 25—Columbus, OH—Ohio Stadium†

May 2—Knoxville, TN—Neyland Stadium†

May 9—Norman, OK—Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium†

May 16—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field†

May 30—Montreal, Quebec—Parc Jean-Drapeau†

June 6—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium†

July 4—Gothenburg, Sweden—Ullevi‡

July 7—Paris, France—Accor Arena§

July 11—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Johan Cruijff ArenA‡

July 18—Ireland—Slane Castle‡

July 25—Edinburgh, U.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+

August 1—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium#

*with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma & James

†with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James

‡with special guests The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows

§with special guests Ty Myers and The Castellows

+with special guests The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows

#with special guests Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows

