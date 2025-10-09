MUSEXPO 2026 to Spotlight India’s Booming Music Market in Burbank

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of MUSEXPO, the international music conference, have announced a growing list of speakers who will take part in a spotlight on India, one of the world’s fastest-growing music markets.

Set for March 22–25, 2026, in Burbank, California, MUSEXPO 2026 will highlight the continued evolution of the global music industry across all key sectors, including A&R, music publishing, live, sync (film, TV, video games, advertising, promos, trailers), radio/streaming, digital, technology, AI, distribution, management, and more.

As part of its 2026 programming lineup, MUSEXPO will host a special forum and panel series built around the theme “All About India.”

For 2026, noted music executive Kirk Sommer, Senior Partner and Global Co-Head of Music at WME, will receive the “International Music Person of the Year” honor, recognizing his influential career as one of the industry’s leading talent agents.

Additionally, Indian-born and British-raised music executive Reynold D’Silva, Founder & CEO of Silva Screen Group, will be presented with MUSEXPO’s “Lifetime Achievement Award.”

MUSEXPO’s popular Global Sync Summit and A&R Summit will both return as part of next year’s program. In addition, A&R Worldwide will unveil the 2026 recipients of the “International Music Industry Awards,” which will be presented at the conclusion of the event.

Confirmed speakers for next year’s event already include:

Alexandria Schammel, Manager, Music, Fox Sports Music; Allan Klepfisz, Chairman & CEO, FENIX360; Amanda Grocky, Head of Publishing, Format Entertainment; Amy Dunning, Vice President, Music, Netflix; Ana Capuano, Music Coordinator, American Idol; Arnold P. Peter, Founder & Managing Partner, Peter Law Group; Bekki Newton, Sr. Coordinator, Music Clearance & Licensing, Fox Sports; Cheapshot, Founder, The Math Club / Music Producer & Creative Director, Format Entertainment; Christian Zabala, Music Supervisor, Format Entertainment; Clive Dickens, Founder & CEO, The Meliora Company; Dave Jordan, Founder & CEO, Format Entertainment; David O’Connor, Vice President, Artist & Business Development, Live Nation; Eugene Galushchenko, Founder & CEO, onestop music; Gary Spivack, Sr. Executive, Eventim Live Global; Jamar Richardson, Sr. Music Coordinator, Fox Sports Music; Jarred Causly, Sr. Music Supervisor, Saatchi & Saatchi; Jason Bentley, President, Bentley Media Ventures; Jennifer Insogna, Vice President & Head of Music 360, A+E Global; Jim Thacker, Owner, Kazen Music Group; Justine von Winterfeldt, Head of Music Supervision, Format Entertainment; Kabiru Bello, Head of A&R EMEA / Vice President, Global A&R, Warner Recorded Music; Katie Romanovich, Associate Music Supervisor, Format; Kim Frankiewicz, Executive VP, Worldwide A&R, Concord Music Publishing; Kirk M. Sommer, Senior Partner & Global Co-Head of Music, WME; Laura Katz, Founder & Music Supervisor, Supe Troop; Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music Group (India); Marek Hojda, Board Member, Music Export Poland & President, Society of Polish Audiovisual Composers (SPACe); Mark Sutherland, Presenter, The Money Trench: The Music Industry Podcast with Mark Sutherland; Mason Cooper, Music Supervisor & President, Songrunner Entertainment; Matt Logan, Sr. Coordinator, Fox Sports Music; Melissa Stern, Director, Music Supervision & Tech Operations, Fox Sports Music; Nick Robelotto, Sr. Coordinator, Music Clearance, Fox Sports Music; Nicole De La Torriente, Vice President, Music Business Affairs & Operations, Fox Sports Music; Nora Felder, Music Supervisor & CEO, Picture Music Company; Reynold D’Silva, Founder & CEO, Silva Screen Group; Ritch Esra, Publisher & Founder, Music Registry / Co-Founder, MUBU TV; Rodrigo Contreras, Head of Sync & Creative Strategy, onestop music; Sankar Thiagasamudram, Founder & CEO, Audeze; Sat Bisla, President & Founder, A&R Worldwide / MUSEXPO; Satya Hinduja, Artist & Founder, Alchemic Sonic Environment; Sean Mulligan, Music Supervisor, The Music Department; Stephanie Urcheck, Sr. Manager, Music Supervision & Clearance, Fox Sports Music; Tyler Bacon, President & CEO, Position Music; and many more to be announced in the coming weeks and months.