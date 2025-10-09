Musicians, Get Ready For Spotify 2025 Wrapped: Here’s How

With the release of Spotify 2025 Wrapped just weeks away, the countdown is on for every musician to be part of this rare global cultural moment. Fortunately, Spotify makes it easy with a guide to help musicians get ready for Spotify Wrapped.

As one of the biggest fan moments of the year with hundreds of millions of fans sharing their Spotify Wrapped stories, here a snapshot of the impact of last year’s Wrapped.

245M fans engaged with Wrapped in 2024

fans engaged with Wrapped in 2024 435M shares of Wrapped content

shares of Wrapped content Fans in 184 countries experienced Wrapped

Guide To Help Musicians Get Ready For Spotify 2025 Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped usually launches just after Thanksgiving. But now is the time for all artists to do a few simple things before the November 14th deadline.

Upload A Fan Thank You Clip: In 30 seconds or less, thank fans and share a 2025 milestone. Reflect on your journey or tease what’s coming in 2026. This year, all artists can upload Clips that will a appear inside their top fans’ 2025 Wrapped data stories

In 30 seconds or less, thank fans and share a 2025 milestone. Reflect on your journey or tease what’s coming in 2026.

Update Live Show Listings: Wrapped drives traffic to profiles. So keep your concert listings current via ticketing companies. The only platform that gives you control is Bandsintown. Learn how to use a free Bandsintown for Artists account. This keeps your shows updated on Spotify and also on YouTube, Google, Shazam, Apple, your website and more. Find out how here.

Wrapped drives traffic to profiles. So keep your concert listings current via ticketing companies. The only platform that gives you control is Bandsintown.

Build hype for upcoming releases: Create a Countdown Page on Spotify. Fans can pre-save from your profile, Home, and the Upcoming Releases hub. Pre-savers get notified at launch, helping drive week-one streams.

Update Your Profile: Use Artist Pick to highlight a music video or a 2025 favorites playlist. Feature your merch and refresh your profile photo.

The deadline is November 14, but all musicians get ready for Spotify 2025 Wrapped now! Learn more here.