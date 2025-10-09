Position Music Signs Mickey Brandolino To WW Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, Founder & CEO of Position Music today announced the signing of award- winning songwriter, producer and artist Mickey Brandolino to a worldwide publishing deal.

Brandolino began his career as a founding member of the Canadian alternative pop band Valley where he was a pillar on the writing and production side. During this time, Brandolino’s contributions helped the band achieve a Gold record with their song “Like 1999,” a 2x combined platinum certification in Korea for the Last Birthday EP, recognition as Apple’s Next Up Artist, multiple Juno nominations and “Pop Album of the Year” in 2024.

In parallel with the band’s success, Brandolino spent his days on and off the road producing and writing for artists such as Conan Gray, Johnny Orlando, Lauv, ELIO (feat. Charli XCX), Chase Atlantic, and No Rome. More recent projects include his work with Mico (Columbia), Will Linley (Island), Kevian Kramer (Atlantic) and Knox (Atlantic), among others.

“Partnering with Mickey and Greg feels like teaming up with childhood friends. We have a work hard, laugh hard dynamic that elevates our hustle. What’s unique about Mickey is that I met him as an artist/bandmate and later signed him as a producer, but he never lost the bandmate part. One day he’ll be in the studio with an artist, the next day he’s on stage with them in Europe going viral on TikTok. Mickey is the moment and I’m so grateful to champion him alongside Greg,” Shannon Corsi, Position Music A&R.

“Finding people who care as much about your art, work, career and goals as you do is a rare thing to find. And then to find friendship and a dynamic that feels like family with those people is even more rare. Shannon is both, and I am so grateful to be welcomed to the Position team with open arms. I feel like the sum of all my experiences led me here and I am eternally grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey, while at the same time I feel like I’m JUST getting started. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter!” Brandolino

“Since introducing Shannon to Mickey, their relationship has grown naturally out of shared musical taste, genuine respect, and being true fans of each other’s approach to the career. When the chance came to work together more formally, we jumped at it. This feels like a dream publisher / client partnership, and I’m very excited for this next chapter further developing Mickey’s career with Shannon and the Position team!” Greg Seltzer, Manager