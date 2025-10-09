Rush Returns To The Road With New Drummer Anika Nilles

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After nearly a decade, Canadian rock legends Rush are making a triumphant return to the stage with their newly announced Fifty Something Tour, set to kick off in June 2026. The tour marks a significant milestone for the band, celebrating over 50 years of groundbreaking music and honoring the legacy of their late drummer, Neil Peart, who passed away in 2020. Founding members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are reuniting for a series of shows across North America, reigniting the spirit of one of rock’s most revered trios.

Joining the band on drums is Anika Nilles, a German drummer known for her intricate rhythms and progressive style. Nilles, who previously toured with Jeff Beck, was handpicked by Lee and Lifeson after a period of reflection and experimentation. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lee said, “As we all know, Neil was irreplaceable, yet life is full of surprises, and we’ve been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fan base”.

The tour will begin at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the same venue where Rush played their final show in 2015. Fans can expect two sets per night, drawn from a pool of 35 classic tracks spanning the band’s extensive catalog. With stops planned in major cities including New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Mexico City, the tour promises to be both a celebration and a tribute — not only to Rush’s enduring influence but also to the memory of Peart, whose family has publicly supported the band’s decision to move forward.

Presale tickets begin October 13, with general sales opening October 17. With Peart’s family offering their full support, this tour promises to be both a heartfelt tribute and a thrilling new chapter in Rush’s storied legacy.

Newly announced ’50 Something’ Shows

Thu Jun 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jun 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Jun 30 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mon Jul 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Jul 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Aug 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Aug 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 19 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena