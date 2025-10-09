SoundCloud Adds New Social Music Discovery Features

SoundCloud, the leading DIY music streaming platform, has announced the launch of new features for fans and creators, introducing a wave of social discovery tools designed to make the platform more interactive and community-driven.

“These updates build on our long-standing social DNA and will now be more visible right from your homepage—making SoundCloud more interactive, connected, and community-focused than ever before. With SoundCloud, fans don’t just listen to music, they shape it,” the company said in a statement.

The new features include:

Hot For You: A daily, personalized “track of the day” recommendation tool that surfaces trending tracks based on each user’s listening history.

Liked By Your Crew: An auto-generated playlist compiling tracks liked by a user’s friends and favorite artists, updated daily and spotlighted on the homepage to highlight what’s trending within their social circle.

Liked By Playlists: A scrollable carousel showcasing playlists built from the likes of friends and followed artists.

Trending Trackwall: A visual, feed-style tracklist highlighting trending music on SoundCloud, filtered to match each listener’s individual taste.

Suggested Follows: A carousel module recommending fans, artists, and tastemakers aligned with a user’s interests and listening habits.

“From our earliest days, SoundCloud has been the place to support artists by leaving real-time feedback, DMing your favorite creators, and connecting with fans who love the same music you do,” the company added. “That social spirit has always set us apart—and now, it’s becoming even more central to how you experience SoundCloud.”