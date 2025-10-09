The Jam Podcast with Jonathan Shank: The Wood Brothers

Osiris Media announced the launch of Season 4 of The Jam Podcast hosted by Grammy Award-winning music industry leader Jonathan Shank.

Known for deep-dive conversations into the heart of jam music and beyond, the podcast’s new season premieres with American roots band The Wood Brothers. Additional season four guests include Dispatch, Jake Brownstein & Mick Management’s Michael McDonald, Jay Lane & Mark Karan, Cyril Neville, Kyle Hollingsworth, and Sam Grisman.

This week, The Wood Brothers discuss how their blend of folk, funk, and jazz keeps their sound fresh, their approach to improvisation, excitement for the new album Puff of Smoke and upcoming summer tours.