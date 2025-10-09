Third Man Records In Partnership With Reprise Records Announces Vault Package #66 ‘Billy Strings Live In Rosemont’

NASHVILE (CelebrityAccess) – Billy Strings is the rare artist who can honor tradition while fearlessly reshaping it. Over the past decade, he’s built a reputation as one of the most vital and visionary musicians of our time, blending technical mastery with unbridled energy and a spirit that feels both timeless and brand new. Now, Third Man Records, in collaboration with Reprise Records, proudly presents Billy Strings Live in Rosemont + The Self-Titled EP as the 66th installment of the Vault series. Recorded on May 25, 2024, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, this performance captures Strings and his band in peak form, more than 20 tracks unfolding with fire, finesse, and a sense of urgency that can only come from the stage. It was a night Strings himself recognized as extraordinary, and the recording preserves every moment.

The Vault package also includes a landmark addition: the first-ever vinyl pressing of Strings’ self-titled debut EP, originally self-released in 2016. A six-song collection that introduced his voice and vision to the world, it serves as the perfect counterpoint to the commanding live set, bookending an arc from past to present. Together, the four live LPs, each pressed on unique, randomly mixed colored vinyl, capture not just a performance, but a career in motion. A reminder of where it began, and a glimpse of where it’s headed. Good luck trying to catalog and collect them all.

BILLY STRINGS LIVE IN ROSEMONT TRACK LIST

Recorded Live on May 25, 2024 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

1. Slow Train

2. Away From The Mire >

3. Living Like An Animal

4. Ernest T. Grass >

5. The Fire On My Tongue >

6. Know It All

7. Stone Walls & Steel Bars

8. Think Of What You’ve Done

9. In The Morning Light

10. Red Daisy >

11. Libby Phillips Rag

12. Lumpy, Beanpole, & Dirt >

13. Dust In A Baggie

14. Dusty Miller >

15. Secrets

16. Love Like Me

17. Highway Hypnosis

18. Tennessee Stud

19. Reverend

20. Turmoil & Tinfoil

21. Slipstream3

22. Enough To Leave

23. Cabin Song

24. Seven Weeks in County

25. Roll On Buddy, Roll On

BILLY STRINGS SELF-TITLED EP TRACK LIST

1. Slow Train

2. Thirst Mutilator

3. Dos Banjos

4. Black Mountain Rag Red Rocking Chair

5. Dust In A Baggie

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 10—London, U.K.—Royal Albert Hall

October 12—Dublin, IE—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 24—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 25—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

November 1—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

November 7—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena

November 8—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena (SOLD OUT)

November 11—Rochester, NY—Blue Cross Arena

November 12—Albany, NY—MVP Arena

November 14—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center

November 15—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center

December 5—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center

December 6—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center

December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 13—Austin, TX—Moody Center

December 14—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

February 6—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 10—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 11—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT0

February 13—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 21—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)