Third Man Records In Partnership With Reprise Records Announces Vault Package #66 ‘Billy Strings Live In Rosemont’

NASHVILE (CelebrityAccess) – Billy Strings is the rare artist who can honor tradition while fearlessly reshaping it. Over the past decade, he’s built a reputation as one of the most vital and visionary musicians of our time, blending technical mastery with unbridled energy and a spirit that feels both timeless and brand new. Now, Third Man Records, in collaboration with Reprise Records, proudly presents Billy Strings Live in Rosemont + The Self-Titled EP as the 66th installment of the Vault series. Recorded on May 25, 2024, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, this performance captures Strings and his band in peak form, more than 20 tracks unfolding with fire, finesse, and a sense of urgency that can only come from the stage. It was a night Strings himself recognized as extraordinary, and the recording preserves every moment.
The Vault package also includes a landmark addition: the first-ever vinyl pressing of Strings’ self-titled debut EP, originally self-released in 2016. A six-song collection that introduced his voice and vision to the world, it serves as the perfect counterpoint to the commanding live set, bookending an arc from past to present. Together, the four live LPs, each pressed on unique, randomly mixed colored vinyl, capture not just a performance, but a career in motion. A reminder of where it began, and a glimpse of where it’s headed. Good luck trying to catalog and collect them all.
BILLY STRINGS LIVE IN ROSEMONT TRACK LIST
Recorded Live on May 25, 2024 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL
1. Slow Train
2. Away From The Mire >
3. Living Like An Animal
4. Ernest T. Grass >
5. The Fire On My Tongue >
6. Know It All
7. Stone Walls & Steel Bars
8. Think Of What You’ve Done
9. In The Morning Light
10. Red Daisy >
11. Libby Phillips Rag
12. Lumpy, Beanpole, & Dirt >
13. Dust In A Baggie
14. Dusty Miller >
15. Secrets
16. Love Like Me
17. Highway Hypnosis
18. Tennessee Stud
19. Reverend
20. Turmoil & Tinfoil
21. Slipstream3
22. Enough To Leave
23. Cabin Song
24. Seven Weeks in County
25. Roll On Buddy, Roll On
BILLY STRINGS SELF-TITLED EP TRACK LIST
1. Slow Train
2. Thirst Mutilator
3. Dos Banjos
4. Black Mountain Rag Red Rocking Chair
5. Dust In A Baggie
BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
October 10—London, U.K.—Royal Albert Hall
October 12—Dublin, IE—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)
October 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater
October 24—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
October 25—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
November 1—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)
November 7—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena
November 8—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena (SOLD OUT)
November 11—Rochester, NY—Blue Cross Arena
November 12—Albany, NY—MVP Arena
November 14—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center
November 15—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center
December 5—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center
December 6—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center
December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center
December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena
December 13—Austin, TX—Moody Center
December 14—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)
February 6—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)
February 7—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)
February 10—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)
February 11—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT0
February 13—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)
February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)
February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
February 21—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
February 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)