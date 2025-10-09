Trilith Live Announces New Partnership With Hanna Brothers

FAYETTEVILLE, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Trilith LIVE announced today a new partnership that will bring gourmet dining to its venue and further strengthen its commitment to being a guest-focused live entertainment destination. Hanna Brothers, a Georgia-based company specializing in film and television catering, and corporate and private events, will serve as the exclusive food and beverage partner for Trilith LIVE.

Under the three-year agreement, Hanna Brothers will provide all food and beverage services at Trilith LIVE, including concessions for concerts and family shows, and catering for live productions, conventions, meetings, and social events.

Founded in 1997 by brothers Jim and Joe Hanna, Hanna Brothers has grown from a modest catering operation into a nationally recognized provider of premium food service. What began with a single catering truck has expanded into state-of-the-art facilities, a fleet of mobile kitchens and more than 200 film and television productions served worldwide. Today, their popular, full-service restaurant located in the production center at Trilith Studios is open to the public, offering a unique dining experience inspired by their work with the entertainment industry.

“When my brother and I started Hanna Brothers, our dream was simple, to serve meals that brought people together and made them feel special,” said Jim Hanna, co-owner of Hanna Brothers. “To now be the exclusive food and beverage provider for Trilith LIVE is a continuation of that dream on a bigger stage. Every concert and special event is a chance for us to weave food into the story of community, joy and shared experiences.”

Hanna Brothers is known for combining attention to detail with culinary versatility, serving everything from chef-inspired plated dinners and buffet experiences to fresh, casual fare for fans on the go. Whether guests are enjoying a concert, attending a live audience taping or celebrating a private event, the partnership ensures high-quality dining will be an integral part of the experience at Trilith LIVE.

“Hanna Brothers brings a proven ability to deliver everything from premium dining experiences to casual favorites,” said Matt McClain, General Manager of Trilith LIVE. “We are proud to partner with a company whose versatility and excellence will elevate the culinary experience for every guest at Trilith LIVE.”