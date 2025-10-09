Turning Point USA Is Planning Their Own Conservative Halftime Show

(CelebrityAccess) — Turning Point USA, the conservative advocacy group founded by the slain activist Charlie Kirk, has announced plans to stage its own event to counter Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

According to the organization, the All-American Halftime Show is scheduled for February 8 and will celebrate “faith, family, and freedom.” Few additional details have been released.

A dedicated event page provides limited information but includes a short survey asking potential attendees what kind of music they would like to see at the show. Options include pop, Americana, classic rock, rap, country, hip-hop, worship, and “anything in English.”

Turning Point is also soliciting donations through the event page, though it is unclear whether contributions will support the event directly or the organization more broadly.

“Let’s make Charlie proud—by winning the American culture war on the biggest stage yet,” the page reads. “Fuel the fight. Fund the show. Let’s make this LOUD.”

Admittedly, the bench of conservative-leaning artists with enough cachet to headline the show is a bit thin. Perhaps they can recruit Kid Rock or Lee Greenwood, who was recently appointed to the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees. Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Greenwood, best known for his patriotic anthem “God Bless the U.S.A.,” would have been a better choice to headline the official halftime show than Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most popular artists.

Greenwood appeared open to the idea, telling the New York Post, “I agree with Speaker Johnson. I would make a great performer for any Super Bowl show.”