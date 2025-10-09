Ty Herndon, T. Graham Brown, And Jimmy Fortune Lead The Lineup For ‘Friends Of The Atwoods’ Benefit Show In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville’s country music community is coming together for “Friends of the Atwoods: A Night of Giving Benefitting Tim & Roxane Atwood” on Tuesday, November 18, at 3rd & Lindsley.

The benefit concert will raise funds for the Atwoods—longtime members of the Nashville community—who are facing mounting health challenges due to ongoing spinal surgery complications and Roxane’s recent stroke.

The lineup announced for the show includes Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Mandy Barnett, John Berry, T. Graham Brown, Linda Davis, Jimmy Fortune, Makenzie Phipps, Ty Herndon, The Kody Norris Show, The Isaacs, The Whites, and more.

Tim and his wife, Roxane Atwood, are both beloved fixtures of the Nashville country scene. Tim spent 38 years as the Grand Ole Opry’s staff pianist, performing alongside legends such as Roy Acuff, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, and Taylor Swift, while Roxane produced Grand Ole Opry Live and Opry Backstage, helping launch stars including Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton.

In recent years, both have faced serious health challenges. Tim suffered a debilitating back injury five years ago, prompting Roxane to become his caregiver—before she suffered a stroke in December that left her with partial paralysis. For Roxane to return home, major accessibility renovations were required, including ramps, remodeled spaces, ongoing therapy, and outside caregiving support.

Doors for the benefit show open at 6:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. A limited number of VIP tables, which include four seats and four commemorative posters, are available for $250.

Sponsored by Gus Arrendale & Springer Mountain Farms, with additional contributions from Mezek Films and in partnership with Music Amplifies, the evening will feature a live auction, with proceeds helping offset medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Those unable to attend may contribute via the official GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/support-tim-and-roxanes-road-to-recovery