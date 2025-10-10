Benchmark International Arena Announces Food And Beverage Upgrades For Upcoming Season

TAMPA BAY (CelebrityAccess) – Vinik Sports Group, in partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), today announced a refreshed food and beverage program that will debut this season. The reimagined approach features new technology, expanded local partnerships, and an upgraded service model designed to enhance speed, variety, and the overall guest experience for fans attending Tampa Bay Lightning games, concerts, and live events at Benchmark International Arena. As part of this initiative, a $2 million investment was made in food, beverage, and kitchen upgrades for the season.

“These upgrades are all about elevating the fan experience and setting a new standard for service and hospitality,” said Steve Griggs, CEO of Vinik Sports Group. “Benchmark International Arena has always been a gathering place for Tampa Bay, and this partnership with OVG allows us to keep reimagining what’s possible, while keeping the fan at the center of everything we do. Even as we enhance offerings across the board, we’re proud that pricing will remain flat, ensuring these improvements bring more value without added cost to our fans.”

Among the most visible upgrades, the Promenade Level is now home to self-checkout markets, allowing fans to grab food and drinks more efficiently and get them right back to the action. A $1 million investment was dedicated to building out these newly designed markets, reinforcing the commitment to speed, convenience, and innovation in the guest experience.

Premium spaces are also receiving a major boost with additional hospitality staff focused exclusively on suites and clubs. All arena employees have completed a customized training program through Drum Strategic Solutions, in order to ensure service excellence across every touchpoint, the first of its kind in Tampa Bay sports and entertainment.

Culinary offerings will also reflect the growing vibrancy of the region’s food scene. Market on Four will debut two new local vendors this fall, including local Korean chicken spot, Gangchu Chicken, and Little Greek, the best, most recognizable fresh grilled Greek restaurant in America providing fresh food.

Fans will also see national favorites like White Claw added to the lineup. Despite the new variety, pricing will remain consistent, giving fans more options without added cost. Executive Chef Marvilou Mapa, recently named Tampa’s Epic Chef, continues to lead Benchmark International Arena’s culinary vision, blending creative menus with authentic local flavor.

The changes go beyond menus and service. Several high-traffic spaces inside the arena have been reimagined, including the former Budweiser Biergarten, now the Michelob Ultra Sky Deck, offering two new food concepts, alongside refreshed Design Markets, the J.C. Newman Cigar Lounge, and the Cigar City Brewing Bar.

Sustainability is also part of the transformation, with suites beginning a transition to eco-friendly smallware and a broader rollout planned later in the season. On the digital side, a new mobile app update will help fans better navigate concessions, integrating menus and wayfinding to make locating food and beverage options quicker and easier.

“Benchmark International Arena is joining the ranks of the most innovative venues in the country,” said Ken Gaber, President of OVG Hospitality. “Together with Vinik Sports Group, we’re building something that goes beyond food and beverage. It’s about creating moments that resonate, whether that’s discovering a new favorite Tampa-inspired dish, or experiencing seamless, professionally trained service. We’re thrilled to showcase the next generation of hospitality in Tampa Bay.”