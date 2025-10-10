CarMax Park Launches A Live Events Company 804Live

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) — CarMax Park has announced the launch of 804Live, a new full-service events company focused on bringing live entertainment, cultural programming, and community events to the stadium year-round.

With a capacity of 14,000 fans, CarMax Park features multiple event spaces for public and private gatherings, including the Atlantic Union Bank Lounge, which offers 6,000 square feet of indoor space and nearly 200 adjoining exterior seats. Other event rental spaces throughout the venue include the City View Suite, Home Plate Club, Dugout Suites, The Patio, Power Alley Terrace, Bullpen Rail, The Yard, and more.

“CarMax Park is the cutting-edge, modernized, versatile ballpark that the City of Richmond has long deserved,” said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. “One aim of 804Live is to book some of the biggest and best musical acts in what will be Richmond’s largest entertainment venue, with a capacity of more than 14,000 people for major concerts and events. 804Live will actively work with the city, tourism officials, and other venues in the RVA area to make CarMax Park an attractive hub for major music, art, and cultural festivals. Like CarMax Park, 804Live will not rest!”

“Multiple areas within CarMax Park are venues themselves and will be available to host concerts, sporting events, formal affairs, business functions, meetings, and parties of every size and scale,” DiBella added. “The Atlantic Union Bank Lounge, for example, will serve as both a lush, state-of-the-art banquet facility and a small venue equipped with theatrical lighting, advanced audio/visual, and streaming capabilities. With limitless possibilities for fan engagement, CarMax Park will usher in a thrilling new era for our team and the city.”

Planned events will range from concerts and corporate gatherings to holiday parties, festivals, and 804Live-branded events.

Ted Van Zelst will lead 804Live, bringing years of experience with organizations such as the Detroit Pistons, New York Islanders, NASCAR, Formula One, WWE, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels to the role.

Additionally, Jeffrey Chabon has been appointed Booking Director, leveraging a wealth of industry experience, including past roles with AEG Presents, the Alamodome in San Antonio, and GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Other staff appointments include Meredith Greenberg as Managing Director and Jordan Hook as Events Manager.

DiBella will also be actively involved with the new venture. He previously served as Senior Vice President of HBO Sports before launching DiBella Entertainment (DBE) in 2000, a full-service sports and entertainment company. DiBella was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020 for his contributions to the sport as both a media executive and promoter.