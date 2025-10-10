DWP’s Aftershock Fest Reports Record Crowds For 2025

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Danny Wimmer Presents’ wrapped a record-breaking 2025 festival season with the largest Aftershock in history, with the event drawing more than 164,000 fans from more than 30 countries to Sacramento’s Discovery Park.

With 115 bands performing across four days, highlights from the festival included sets from Blink-182, Dream Theater, who performed a special 40th anniversary show, Deftones, who marked the 30th anniversary of their debut album Adrenaline, and GWAR, who celebrated their 40th annivsary on the festival’s closing day.

Aftershock also featured performances from rock heavyweights such as Gojira, Turnstile, Marilyn Manson, A Perfect Circle, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Slaughter To Prevail, All Time Low and many more artists.

In addition to music, this year’s edition of Aftershock hosted multiple onsite activations, along with food and beverages from a range of partners that included Animal Place, Astral Tequila, Beatbox Beverages, Black Shades, Blackcraft, Body Art Express, California Army National Guard, Coors Light, Don Julio, Eargasm, Freak On a Leash, Fxck Cancer, Golden State Cider, Hyatt Vacation Club, Jack Daniel’s, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Little Rocker Clothing, Mortus Viventi, Nowhere Fast, Parlor Root Beer, Red Bull, Sierra Nevada, Strüng, Take Me Home, The Pretty Cult, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, To Write Love on Her Arms, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and Waterloo Sparkling Water.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, Senator Angelique Ashby, and Assemblymember Maggy Krell honored Danny Wimmer Presents with official recognitions from the City of Sacramento, the California State Senate, and the California State Assembly.

The proclamation and resolutions recognized Aftershocks cultural, economic, and charitable contributions to Central California, highlighting the festival’s estimated $35 million in local economic impact.