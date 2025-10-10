Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson And Bailey Zimmerman To Headline CBS’ Nashville’s Big Bash For New Year’s Eve Live

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is back to ring in the new year with country superstars Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman headlining the highly-anticipated five-hour event. The country superstars will perform live at Nashville’s very own Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, airing LIVE Wednesday (December 31) (8:00-10:00 PM, ET) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

Gospel music legend CeCe Winans will take the stage as a special guest, bringing her powerhouse vocals to the night’s festivities alongside the acclaimed Fisk Jubilee Singers, adding a soulful note to the star-studded lineup that Music City locals and visitors can enjoy for free at Bicentennial Park’s main stage. The festivities will be capped off by the iconic Music Note drop at midnight. Last year’s event marked an all-time high for attendance, with 220,000 people gathering to see the NYE celebration.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.